Woman, her two children found dead inside house in Malappuram

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: A woman and her two children were found dead in their house in Kalpakanchery in Malappuram on Thursday. As per the preliminary investigation of the police, the mother strangled the children to death and killed herself.

The deceased are Safva, 27, wife of Rashid Ali, 27, of Nangunath, Kalpakanchery, and her children Mirsiha Fathima, 4, and Mariyam, 1. According to the police, Rashid Ali and his relatives were present in the house when the incident happened. Rashid, Safva and their children usually sleep together in a bedroom.

However, on that day, Rashid slept in a different room following a personal issue with Safva. Around 4 am, Safva sent a voice message to Rashid saying she is leaving this world. After receiving the message, Rashid entered the bedroom by breaking open the door.

He found Safva hanging in the room and the children lying breathless on the bed. Though the mother and children were taken to a nearby hospital, their lives could not be saved.

MALAPPURAM: A woman and her two children were found dead in their house in Kalpakanchery in Malappuram on Thursday. As per the preliminary investigation of the police, the mother strangled the children to death and killed herself. The deceased are Safva, 27, wife of Rashid Ali, 27, of Nangunath, Kalpakanchery, and her children Mirsiha Fathima, 4, and Mariyam, 1. According to the police, Rashid Ali and his relatives were present in the house when the incident happened. Rashid, Safva and their children usually sleep together in a bedroom. However, on that day, Rashid slept in a different room following a personal issue with Safva. Around 4 am, Safva sent a voice message to Rashid saying she is leaving this world. After receiving the message, Rashid entered the bedroom by breaking open the door. He found Safva hanging in the room and the children lying breathless on the bed. Though the mother and children were taken to a nearby hospital, their lives could not be saved.