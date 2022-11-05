13 Amrita researchers make it to Stanford Global top 2% scientists list

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For the third time in a row, scientists from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham have been ranked in the world’s top 2 per cent list of scientists published by the US-based Stanford University. The number of researchers increased from 10 to 13 this year. Making a remarkable achievement, 13 researchers from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham entered the world’s top 2% list of scientists published by Stanford University. The list is prepared based on papers published and the years spent on research.

Two lists are published for the year 2022. The first list is based on the research papers published and the years spent on research, and the second list is based on excellence in research during the past year.

KOCHI: For the third time in a row, scientists from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham have been ranked in the world’s top 2 per cent list of scientists published by the US-based Stanford University. The number of researchers increased from 10 to 13 this year. Making a remarkable achievement, 13 researchers from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham entered the world’s top 2% list of scientists published by Stanford University. The list is prepared based on papers published and the years spent on research. Two lists are published for the year 2022. The first list is based on the research papers published and the years spent on research, and the second list is based on excellence in research during the past year.