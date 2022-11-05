CPM flays K Sudhakaran, alleges conspiracy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Lashing out at the state Congress president for urging the governor to dismiss the state government, the CPM alleged that it was part of a conspiracy hatched by K Sudhakaran and the Sangh Parivar. The CPM state secretariat urged the Congress national leadership to make its stand clear on Sudhakaran’s remarks.

In a statement, the CPM pointed out that the state Congress president came up with such a statement when the Union government has been attempting to destabilise non-BJP state governments. “Sudhakaran who had earlier held closed-door discussions with the BJP has now openly declared the RSS plan. The KPCC president is totally ignorant about the Supreme Court verdict on SR Bommai case related to dismissing elected governments, and is playing to the tunes of the Sangh Parivar,” said the statement.

While speaking to mediapersons on Thursday, K Sudhakaran had urged Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to prosecute the chief minister for alleged nepotism in the appointment of Kannur University vice-chancellor.

Referring to the governor’s remark against the chief minister regarding the gold smuggling case, Sudhakaran asked why the governor had not demanded the dismissal of the Left government by the President of India.

