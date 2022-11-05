Kerala: Man arrested for exhibitionism after video goes viral

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Railway police on Saturday arrested a 50-year-old man for exhibitionism in Kottayam Express.

Railway police arrested Karunagappally resident Jayakumar and charged various sections including 354 and 354 c of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A video of the man making vulgar actions and exhibitionism went viral on Saturday following which the Railway police took action.

"Initially, no one complained. When the news came out we took swift action. We traced the girls and recorded their statements. We identified the culprit and arrested him," a top Railway police official told PTI.

The incident happened on Friday when two girls were harassed by the man while they were travelling in the Kottayam express.

Railway police said the accused escaped when he found that the girls had filmed his act.

