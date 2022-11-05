Home States Kerala

Kerala: Man arrested for exhibitionism after video goes viral

The incident happened on Friday when two girls were harassed by the man while they were travelling in the Kottayam express.

Published: 05th November 2022 11:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2022 11:47 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

(Image used for representational purpose only.)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Railway police on Saturday arrested a 50-year-old man for exhibitionism in Kottayam Express.

Railway police arrested Karunagappally resident Jayakumar and charged various sections including 354 and 354 c of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A video of the man making vulgar actions and exhibitionism went viral on Saturday following which the Railway police took action.

"Initially, no one complained. When the news came out we took swift action. We traced the girls and recorded their statements. We identified the culprit and arrested him," a top Railway police official told PTI.

The incident happened on Friday when two girls were harassed by the man while they were travelling in the Kottayam express.

Railway police said the accused escaped when he found that the girls had filmed his act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala man held for exhibitionism Kottayam express
India Matters
A worker carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle crosses a road, shrouded in a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Air quality remains in 'severe' category in Delhi 
Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas in money laundering case
Image used for represent.(Express Illustrations)ational purpose only.
Bypoll to one LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. (Photo | PTI)
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106 in Himachal, to be cremated with state honours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp