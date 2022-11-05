Kerala HC asks victims in hit-and-run case to utilise solatium scheme

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday observed that the general public is not aware of the solatium scheme for the victims of ‘hit and run’ cases and they are ignorant about the competent authority to whom an application is to be submitted for getting compensation as per the scheme.

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan further said that it is the duty of the claims inquiry officer (revenue divisional officer) under the Solatium Scheme, 1989 to obtain a copy of the FIR, inquest report, postmortem, or certificate of injury from the authorities in cases seeking compensation in hit-and-run accident cases.

The court made the observations while disposing of a petition filed by an accident victim seeking a directive to the state government to give compensation for the injuries suffered in the hit-and-run accidents.

