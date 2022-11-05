Kerala waits as Janaki Eshwar gets ready to sing at T20 World Cup final

Pooja Nair By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The T20 World Cup final will be played a week from now in Melbourne and Janaki Eshwar, 13, who has roots in Kozhikode, is quite excited. She will join the famous Australian band Icehouse and perform its song ‘We Can Get Together’ along with Zimbabwean-born Australia-based singer Thando Sikwila.

Janaki has been invited as a guest. Her parents are Kozhikode natives Anoop Divakaran and Divya, who have been settled in Australia since 2007. Janaki gained attention through the reality show ‘The Voice Australia’ by singing the Carnatic raga Khamas in 2021 where she wowed renowned musicians Keith Urban, Rita Ora and Jessica Mauboy.

“Performing on such a big platform as part of a world event is indeed an honour and singing for the top band is the best thing that has happened till date,” said Janaki. “My parents introduced me to Indian music and I began to learn carnatic songs at the age of five. India always helped me explore music. When I came to India, I could learn more because of my connections. I loved it. It’s my culture. The more I learn, the more interested I become, and the more I want to explore different areas of Indian music,” she said.

Janaki, who loves Malayalam compositions, has been rendering various regional songs for a very long time. She also plays guitar and violin. Her YouTube channel has gained wide popularity in a short span of time, thanks to her Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi and English songs.

