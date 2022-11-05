Home States Kerala

Operation Lotus in Telangana: Thushar Vellappally rubbishes allegations

KCR had alleged about the BJP’s attempts to poach TRS MLAs by offering money.

Published: 05th November 2022 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2022 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

Thushar Vellappally (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Day after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao came up with allegations against Thushar Vellappally regarding his involvement in Operation Lotus in Telangana, the BDJS president denied the charge on Friday. 

Chandrasekhar Rao had alleged that Thushar was a part of the group that attempted to poach TRS MLAs. Thushar said his name was being dragged unnecessary into the matter. “I did not contact any MLA. If they have any evidence to prove my involvement, let them produce it,” he said.

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister V Muraleedharan too rubbished the charges against Thushar. KCR had alleged about the BJP’s attempts to poach TRS MLAs by offering money. He had also produced video and audio clips to expose the conspiracy behind the same.

