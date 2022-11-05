Home States Kerala

Typing proficiency in Malayalam, English mandatory for govt jobs in Kerala now

A sizeable number of employees do not know Malayalam typing and are managing with facilities like Google’s typing tool.

Published: 05th November 2022 04:05 AM

Jobs



By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Proficiency in English and Malayalam typing has been made mandatory for appointment to government service. New recruits have to meet the minimum typing speed for the successful completion of probation to the entry-level posts like clerk and assistant. 

“Computer knowledge with word processing (both Malayalam and English) with minimum speed of 15 and 20 words per minute, respectively, has been made an additional condition for successful completion of probation,” said an order issued by chief secretary V P Joy. Candidates who have passed KGTE Typewriting (Lower) with computer word processing (Malayalam and English) have been exempted, the order said.     

About 90% of government offices have adopted digital office systems like eOffice, E-District or Digital Document Filing System in which Malayalam is the principal language, but employees’ lack of knowledge in Malayalam typing is posing a challenge.

A sizeable number of employees do not know Malayalam typing and are managing with facilities like Google’s typing tool. The government now plans to give training to them which would help in increasing the speed and efficiency of the digital office programme. As a first step, district collectors have been asked to report the number of employees requiring training.

The training will be given through agencies like the Institute of Management in Government and various department-level training centres.  Malayalam was declared the official language in government offices in the state in January, 2015. 

