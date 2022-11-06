Arya Rajendran must step down: Congress

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Congress leadership has sought the resignation of Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran who has been embroiled in a controversy over her alleged letter to CPM district secretary demanding a priority list for appointing party members to 295 temporary posts in the corporation. State Congress president K Sudhakaran has compared the Mayor’s action to the auction scene in cattle markets.

Two days after the Congress and the Youth Congress leaderships came out against the LDF Government in hiking the retirement age of PSU employees to 60, the latest controversy involving Thiruvananthapuram Mayor has come as a fillip to them to target the CPM leadership yet again. Speaking to reporters in Thrissur on Saturday, Sudhakaran termed the Mayor’s action against the law. He demanded that she should be slapped with a legal suit as she has breached the oath.

“When several lakhs of youths have been dreaming of getting a job, the CPM leadership and their puppet, the Mayor, have resorted to hold a job fair for their comrades. It is better to disband the Public Service Commission, and the state government should initiate a detailed probe into all the appointments held in government and PSUs during the tenure of the Left government,” said Sudhakaran.

“It was a shocker to several youths, who are aspiring for jobs. The mayor should resign owning moral responsibility and if she is not ready to quit, the CPM should expel her from the post,” leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said at a press conference in Kochi on Saturday.

He said that Arya’s move was with the knowledge of CPM. “Apart from this incident, CPM Corporation parliamentary party secretary D R Anil has also sent a similar letter to the party Thiruvananthapuram district secretary seeking a list of apt candidates for the nine vacancies in the NULM project of SAT Hospital for appointment through Kudumbashree.

In Kerala, appointments are being done not only in local self-government institutions but widely in public sector enterprises and other government bodies as per the list given by CPM district secretaries. Since these ‘back-door entrants’ continue in the post, the authorities are reluctant to report the vacancies to PSC and the candidates who are in the rank lists are running from pillar to post for getting appointment,” added Satheesan. Later, the government gives permanent postings to these people when they complete 10 years in service, said Satheesan.

