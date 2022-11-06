Home States Kerala

Kerala govt sanctions Rs 45.9 lakh for legal opinion on Bills

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has sanctioned Rs 45.9 lakh for getting written legal opinion on Kerala Legislative Assembly bills.This comes after the law department came out with an order dated November 2 sanctioning Rs 30 lakh to senior Supreme Court lawyer Fali S Nariman.

The irony is that this has happened at a time when the tussle between the LDF government and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had reached new heights over the pending bills to be approved by him and also on the appointments of various vice chancellors.

The government has also sanctioned a professional fee for getting legal opinion to two junior lawyers Subhash Sharma (Rs 9.9 lakh) and Lzafeer Ahmad (Rs 4 lakh), and clerk Vinod K Anand (Rs 3 lakh).

