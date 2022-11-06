PFI leader’s kin booked for smuggling SIM card into jail

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The police have registered a case against the family members of a Popular Front of India (PFI) leader, who has been put in the high-security prison at Viyyur, for trying to smuggle in a sim card by hiding it in the Quran. The case was registered against T S Sainudeen’s wife, son, and brother. Sainudeen was arrested following the ban on PFI.

