Home States Kerala

CBI takes over case of murder of Kozhikode businessman and woman in Abu Dhabi

The Kerala High Court in September directed the CBI to take over the case, which was first registered at the Nilambur police station on July 13, 2022.

Published: 07th November 2022 05:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2022 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

Shaibin Ashraf

Shaibin Ashraf. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following a directive from the Kerala High Court, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe into the suspected murder of businessman and Kozhikode native Harris Tattammaparampil also known as TP Harris and a woman in Abu Dhabi in March 2020.

The CBI Thiruvananthapuram unit has filed the re-registered FIR of the case at the Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on November 3.

The Kerala High Court in September directed the CBI to take over the case, which was first registered at the Nilambur police station on July 13, 2022. The court directed the CBI to take over the probe as the related incident took place in Abu Dhabi and coordination with foreign agencies is required in the case. The complainant in the case is Harifa, the sister of the deceased Harris.

CBI has arraigned Shaibin Ashraf, Nasleena KC, Rasheed KC, Noushad, Fasil, Shameem, Shabeen Rahman, Muhammad Ajmal, Shafeeque, Nishad and Sundaran -- all natives of Malappuram and Kozhikode -- as accused in the FIR submitted at court in Kochi.

On April 29, five people threatened self-immolation in front of the secretariate in Thiruvananthapuram claiming that they committed crimes after being hired by Shaibin of Nilambur and later cheated by him. One of them gave a pen drive claiming that it contained evidence of a murder carried out at the behest of Shaibin.

ALSO READ | Healer’s killer: One-time lorry cleaner claims to be owner of assets worth Rs 350 crore

Later, police received information that Shaibin abducted Mysuru-based healer Shaba Sherif, who is known for his  treatment of piles. The healer was kept in captivity for over a year at a house in Malappuram. He was murdered after he refused to reveal the secret potion of his medicine. Shaibin was arrested by the police in May this year.

The Crime Branch, which later probed the Shaba Sharif murder case, found that Shaibin was also involved in the murder of Harris of Malayamma in Kozhikode and another woman. This led Harifa to approach the police with a complaint related to the death of her brother. The woman, who was found dead at the apartment, was identified as Densy, a native of Chalakudy and an employee of Harris.

As per the complaint, Harris married the co-accused Nasleena on January 10, 2010, and they were living in Abu Dhabi. Later, Harris befriended Shaibin. Shaibin allegedly established an illicit relationship that led Harris to talaq  Nasleena.

Later, Shaibin was arrested by the Abu Dhabi police in a ganja case. Shaibin believed that Harris was behind the arrest. In March 2018, there was an attempt by Shaibin to kill Harris at Kozhikode Medical College, as per the complaint. Later, Shaibin, Nasleena and Rasheed hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Harris and usurp his business and wealth.

As part of the plot, they hired, Noushad, Fasil, Shameem, Shabeen, Ajmal, and Shafeeque. On March 3, 2020, Harris along with his office manager Densy was found dead at an apartment in Abu Dhabi. Harifa alleged that an autopsy of Harris' dead body was not carried out in Abu Dhabi and it was shifted to Malayamma, his native place, on March 6, 2020.  The CBI has brought murder and criminal conspiracy charges against the accused. The CBI will record the arrest of the accused person still in jail soon. Later, the agency will seek custody of the accused persons.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TP Harris Harris Tattammaparampil Shaibin Ashraf
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities under strain, India's predicted urban boom
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Express illustration | Sourav roy)
LDF launches massive campaign against Kerala Governor
Naina Redhu, first Indian Twitter user.(Photo | ANI)
Know the mind of India's first Twitter user on Musk 'blue tick'
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Six years on, jury is still out on efficacy of demonetisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp