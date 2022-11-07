CBI takes over case of murder of Kozhikode businessman and woman in Abu Dhabi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following a directive from the Kerala High Court, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe into the suspected murder of businessman and Kozhikode native Harris Tattammaparampil also known as TP Harris and a woman in Abu Dhabi in March 2020.

The CBI Thiruvananthapuram unit has filed the re-registered FIR of the case at the Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on November 3.

The Kerala High Court in September directed the CBI to take over the case, which was first registered at the Nilambur police station on July 13, 2022. The court directed the CBI to take over the probe as the related incident took place in Abu Dhabi and coordination with foreign agencies is required in the case. The complainant in the case is Harifa, the sister of the deceased Harris.

CBI has arraigned Shaibin Ashraf, Nasleena KC, Rasheed KC, Noushad, Fasil, Shameem, Shabeen Rahman, Muhammad Ajmal, Shafeeque, Nishad and Sundaran -- all natives of Malappuram and Kozhikode -- as accused in the FIR submitted at court in Kochi.

On April 29, five people threatened self-immolation in front of the secretariate in Thiruvananthapuram claiming that they committed crimes after being hired by Shaibin of Nilambur and later cheated by him. One of them gave a pen drive claiming that it contained evidence of a murder carried out at the behest of Shaibin.

ALSO READ | Healer’s killer: One-time lorry cleaner claims to be owner of assets worth Rs 350 crore

Later, police received information that Shaibin abducted Mysuru-based healer Shaba Sherif, who is known for his treatment of piles. The healer was kept in captivity for over a year at a house in Malappuram. He was murdered after he refused to reveal the secret potion of his medicine. Shaibin was arrested by the police in May this year.

The Crime Branch, which later probed the Shaba Sharif murder case, found that Shaibin was also involved in the murder of Harris of Malayamma in Kozhikode and another woman. This led Harifa to approach the police with a complaint related to the death of her brother. The woman, who was found dead at the apartment, was identified as Densy, a native of Chalakudy and an employee of Harris.

As per the complaint, Harris married the co-accused Nasleena on January 10, 2010, and they were living in Abu Dhabi. Later, Harris befriended Shaibin. Shaibin allegedly established an illicit relationship that led Harris to talaq Nasleena.

Later, Shaibin was arrested by the Abu Dhabi police in a ganja case. Shaibin believed that Harris was behind the arrest. In March 2018, there was an attempt by Shaibin to kill Harris at Kozhikode Medical College, as per the complaint. Later, Shaibin, Nasleena and Rasheed hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Harris and usurp his business and wealth.

As part of the plot, they hired, Noushad, Fasil, Shameem, Shabeen, Ajmal, and Shafeeque. On March 3, 2020, Harris along with his office manager Densy was found dead at an apartment in Abu Dhabi. Harifa alleged that an autopsy of Harris' dead body was not carried out in Abu Dhabi and it was shifted to Malayamma, his native place, on March 6, 2020. The CBI has brought murder and criminal conspiracy charges against the accused. The CBI will record the arrest of the accused person still in jail soon. Later, the agency will seek custody of the accused persons.

