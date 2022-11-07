CPM okays varsity Acts change to rein in Kerala Governor

Home States Kerala

The governor is yet to sign the University Laws (Amendment) Bill and Lok Ayukta (Amendment) Bill passed by the state legislature.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Clearing decks for the removal of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan from the chancellorship of universities in the state, the CPM state committee on Sunday gave its nod to the government to amend the varsity Acts for the purpose. 

Briefing reporters after the state committee meeting, CPM  secretary M V Govindan said the present situation calls for discussions on whether or not powers of the chancellor should continue to be vested with the governor. “We will have to take an appropriate stance,” he said.

Govindan also said Khan’s recent actions will be resisted “legally and constitutionally”, hinting at the government’s plan to approach the Supreme Court against the governor for indefinitely sitting on the Bills passed by the assembly. The governor is yet to sign the University Laws (Amendment) Bill and Lok Ayukta (Amendment) Bill passed by the state legislature.

“We can go to any extent,” Govindan said, indicating that the LDF and state government were ready for a no-holds-barred counter offensive against Khan. Govindan said the LDF’s proposed Raj Bhavan march on November 15 will be inaugurated by CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury and see participation from national Left leaders as well as DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva. 

Ahead of the march and protests planned at district headquarters on November 15, a series of events will be held at the local level. “We will conduct house visits and distribute leaflets to make people aware of the governor’s actions,” he said. Besides conducting ‘Janakeeya koottayma’ and districts conventions, peaceful protests will be held on campuses.

The CPM state committee also discussed coming out with a ‘cultural document’ to strengthen the party’s intervention in the state’s cultural sphere and resist Sangh Parivar attempts to implement its ‘Hindu, Hindi, Hindustan’ slogan in Kerala. 

‘Centre wants to control everything without giving assistance to states’

Discussions on alleged attempts by rightwing forces to “experiment with the north Indian model of communal polarisation in Kerala’s higher education sector by wrecking secular democratic values” were also held. “Such attempts have begun and the RSS-Sangh Parivar forces are using the governor to implement their agenda,” he said.

Govindan also lashed out at the Congress for its divergent stance on the governor. “While the Congress national leadership is resisting BJP’s moves to attack non- BJP governments, the state Congress president, Leader of the Opposition and his predecessor are advocating for the governor, ” Govindan said.

Referring to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s statements, Govindan said the Centre was trying to control Kerala’s welfare programmes, its interventions in the education sector and efficient implementation of the rural employment guarantee scheme.

“The Centre wants to control everything without giving any assistance to states. And when states implement welfare programmes on their own, the Centre thwarts the move,” alleged Govindan.

