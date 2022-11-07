Home States Kerala

Eighth Chaliyar River Paddle to kick-start on Nov 25 in Kozhikode

The paddling will start from Nilambur, located on the foothills of the Western Ghats in Malappuram, and conclude at the Jellyfish Centre in Kozhikode’s Cheruvannur.

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  The eighth edition of the Chaliyar River Paddle will be held from November 25 in Kozhikode. The three-day paddling event, organised by Jellyfish Watersports in association with Kerala Tourism, aims to reconnect youngsters and elders alike to our roots through eco-friendly water adventure sports and promote the message to protect the water body from pollution. 

The paddling will start from Nilambur, located on the foothills of the Western Ghats in Malappuram, and conclude at the Jellyfish Centre in Kozhikode’s Cheruvannur. The journey will be completed in different types of kayaks and stand-up paddles, informed the organisers.

The event also aims to promote the beauty of our rivers, and authentic Malabar cuisine as well as offer an opportunity to meet like-minded individuals. Local music bands will perform at the event. More than 100 people from India, Germany, Russia, Australia and Singapore will take part in the event. 

