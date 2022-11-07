Home States Kerala

Govt will ensure safe Sabarimala pilgrimage, says Kerala Health Minister

Published: 07th November 2022 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2022 03:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA:  Preparations are in full swing for the Sabarimala Mandala Makaravilakku pilgrimage in the district. The state government will ensure a safe pilgrimage, said Health Minister Veena George while reviewing the arrangements for the season at the Pathanamthitta collectorate conference hall on Saturday.  The minister asked the departments concerned to work together for this. 

“The department heads should ensure that the officials deployed at the site are reporting for duty on time, and hand over the details to the control room. All the work being carried out in connection with the pilgrimage should be completed before Thursday. The status of the work will be inspected the next day,” said the minister.  However, she said, the Sabarimala pilgrimage work should be completed before November 1 from next year. “To achieve this, the departments concerned should submit their project recommendations to the government now,” she said.

The officials were asked to identify space for parking KSRTC buses at Pampa. “The PWD officials should ensure that the maintenance work of the Plapally-Angamoozhi road is completed before Thursday. Crash guards, hump markings, blinkers and curve indications should be installed to prevent accidents,” she said.

