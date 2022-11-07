Home States Kerala

Kerala Governor says Kochi’s integrated transport system model for nation

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has said urban mobility was changing at an exponential rate and the pace would be much faster in the future.

Published: 07th November 2022 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2022 02:41 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has said urban mobility was changing at an exponential rate and the pace would be much faster in the future. “India is preparing to face any challenges in the public transport system,” he said while inaugurating the closing ceremony of the 15th edition of the Urban Mobility India Conference and Expo 2022 on Sunday. 

He said Kochi’s integrated transport system, including metro rail, the country’s first water metro and e-buses, is a model for the country. 

Expressing his satisfaction over the conduct of the conference, the governor said: “I hope it led to the sharing of experiences and generation of new ideas that would help create sustainable Aatma Nirbhar Urban Mobility.” He said inclusivity was the key to ensuring that mobility led to sustainable urban transport.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Governor  urban mobility Kochi’s integrated transport system
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only.
SC upholds 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections with 3:2 verdict
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
SC sets aside HCs order admitting pleas seeking ED probe in allegations against Jharkhand CM
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Governor asks two TV channels to go out from a presser; creates a stir
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Court orders to proceed with framing charges against cops who handled rape case against Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp