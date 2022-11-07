Kerala Governor says Kochi’s integrated transport system model for nation

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has said urban mobility was changing at an exponential rate and the pace would be much faster in the future. “India is preparing to face any challenges in the public transport system,” he said while inaugurating the closing ceremony of the 15th edition of the Urban Mobility India Conference and Expo 2022 on Sunday. He said Kochi’s integrated transport system, including metro rail, the country’s first water metro and e-buses, is a model for the country. Expressing his satisfaction over the conduct of the conference, the governor said: “I hope it led to the sharing of experiences and generation of new ideas that would help create sustainable Aatma Nirbhar Urban Mobility.” He said inclusivity was the key to ensuring that mobility led to sustainable urban transport.