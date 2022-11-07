Taj’s new Wayanad resort belongs to local bizman, to be run on profit-sharing basis

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The new resort by the Tata Group in Wayanad, opened last month-end, which caught the attention of travellers for its breathtaking location on the edge of a hill with sweeping views of the surrounding forest and lake, was built and developed by a local businessman.

Banasura Sagar Hotels and Resorts India Pvt Ltd, owned by M Mohan Krishnan, who built the property over a period of seven years by investing about Rs 100 crore, has leased the property to Tata Group’s Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) for a period of 20 years. “This is our debut into the hospitality industry. The property will be run on a profit-sharing basis, and there will also be a management fee,” Krishnan, who is the CMD of Banasurasagar Hotels and Resorts, told TNIE over the phone.

The 10-acre resort features 61 rooms and villas, and it offers 270 degrees views of the Banasura Hills and lake, where guests can experience the tranquil beauty of the destination. The Presidential Villa, which comprises three beds, an ayurveda spa, and an exclusive swimming pool, is the costliest room in the property, priced at Rs 1 lakh/night, while the cheapest room will cost Rs 18,000/night.

Krishnan had been in the possession of the land for about 15 years before he started construction of the resort for the Taj Group. He said the property has all the required approvals and was constructed adhering to all environmental rules and guidelines. Earlier, in a statement, Puneet Chhatwal, managing director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL said, “While Kerala is known for its scenic beauty and natural resources, Wayanad is a lesser discovered gem. With the opening of Taj Wayanad Resort & Spa, we are delighted to bring alive another aspect of the magic that defines God’s Own Country. We believe that this luxury lakeside resort hotel will put Wayanad on the global tourism map, while further strengthening IHCL’s presence in Kerala.”

He said a big advantage for Taj Wayanad is that it is located at driving distance from Kozhikode, Kannur and Bengaluru. “Taj Wayanad Resort and Spa is the perfect getaway for those looking to rediscover Kerala’s beauty in all its glory. Here, nature becomes one with luxury, and guests can delight in immersive experiences such as interpretive nature and cycling tours, and visits to the local village. We look forward to welcoming guests to this little slice of heaven in Kerala soon,” said Saji Thackrey, general manager, of Taj Wayanad Resort.

KOCHI: The new resort by the Tata Group in Wayanad, opened last month-end, which caught the attention of travellers for its breathtaking location on the edge of a hill with sweeping views of the surrounding forest and lake, was built and developed by a local businessman. Banasura Sagar Hotels and Resorts India Pvt Ltd, owned by M Mohan Krishnan, who built the property over a period of seven years by investing about Rs 100 crore, has leased the property to Tata Group’s Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) for a period of 20 years. “This is our debut into the hospitality industry. The property will be run on a profit-sharing basis, and there will also be a management fee,” Krishnan, who is the CMD of Banasurasagar Hotels and Resorts, told TNIE over the phone. The 10-acre resort features 61 rooms and villas, and it offers 270 degrees views of the Banasura Hills and lake, where guests can experience the tranquil beauty of the destination. The Presidential Villa, which comprises three beds, an ayurveda spa, and an exclusive swimming pool, is the costliest room in the property, priced at Rs 1 lakh/night, while the cheapest room will cost Rs 18,000/night. Krishnan had been in the possession of the land for about 15 years before he started construction of the resort for the Taj Group. He said the property has all the required approvals and was constructed adhering to all environmental rules and guidelines. Earlier, in a statement, Puneet Chhatwal, managing director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL said, “While Kerala is known for its scenic beauty and natural resources, Wayanad is a lesser discovered gem. With the opening of Taj Wayanad Resort & Spa, we are delighted to bring alive another aspect of the magic that defines God’s Own Country. We believe that this luxury lakeside resort hotel will put Wayanad on the global tourism map, while further strengthening IHCL’s presence in Kerala.” He said a big advantage for Taj Wayanad is that it is located at driving distance from Kozhikode, Kannur and Bengaluru. “Taj Wayanad Resort and Spa is the perfect getaway for those looking to rediscover Kerala’s beauty in all its glory. Here, nature becomes one with luxury, and guests can delight in immersive experiences such as interpretive nature and cycling tours, and visits to the local village. We look forward to welcoming guests to this little slice of heaven in Kerala soon,” said Saji Thackrey, general manager, of Taj Wayanad Resort.