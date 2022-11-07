Home States Kerala

Three youths killed in road accident in Kerala

The deceased are Bijoy, 21, Vadassery House, Aroor, Abhijith, 23, Kalappurakkal House, Aroor, and Alwin, 22, Kappalinkal House, Aroor. 

The bike that met with an accident at Aroor in Alappuzha on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA:  Three youths died after the bike they were travelling on rear-ended a school bus parked on the bay at Aroor on Sunday. The deceased are Bijoy, 21, Vadassery House, Aroor, Abhijith, 23, Kalappurakkal House, Aroor, and Alwin, 22, Kappalinkal House, Aroor. 

According to the Aroor police, the incident happened around 1.30 am on Sunday when the bike rammed the bus of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Ernakulam, at Keltron Junction in Aroor.  

“The youths were returning home after a housewarming ceremony of a friend. In the impact of the collision, they died on the spot. The bodies have been shifted to the Cherthala Taluk Hospital for postmortem examination, the police said.

