Home States Kerala

Tiger terror in Wayanad again, seven goats killed

The attacks come just nine days after another tiger that killed cows in the neighbouring Cheeral village was captured following month-long efforts. 

Published: 07th November 2022 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2022 03:02 AM   |  A+A-

Tiger

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

KALPETTA:  Tiger menace has returned to haunt Wayanad. An elusive big cat killed nine goats at Meenangadi panchayat in the district on Saturday night, panicking  residents. Forest officials have swung into action.

The attacks come just nine days after another tiger that killed cows in the neighbouring Cheeral village was captured following month-long efforts. This time, three goats owned by Avayal native Surendran and four owned by Kolagappa native Mercy Varghees were attacked. The incident came to light on Sunday when the owners found the goats dead. Forest officials launched an operation to trap the tiger.

“A rapid response team that had been camping at nearby Krishnagiri following reports of tiger attacks, has moved to Meenangadi. CCTV cameras and cages have been set up,” said Wayanad South DFO A Shajana. She said officials are also taking steps to ensure residents’ safety. “The situation is under control now,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiger Wayanad
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only.
SC upholds 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections with 3:2 verdict
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
SC sets aside HCs order admitting pleas seeking ED probe in allegations against Jharkhand CM
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Governor asks two TV channels to go out from a presser; creates a stir
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Court orders to proceed with framing charges against cops who handled rape case against Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp