Tiger terror in Wayanad again, seven goats killed

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Tiger menace has returned to haunt Wayanad. An elusive big cat killed nine goats at Meenangadi panchayat in the district on Saturday night, panicking residents. Forest officials have swung into action.

The attacks come just nine days after another tiger that killed cows in the neighbouring Cheeral village was captured following month-long efforts. This time, three goats owned by Avayal native Surendran and four owned by Kolagappa native Mercy Varghees were attacked. The incident came to light on Sunday when the owners found the goats dead. Forest officials launched an operation to trap the tiger.

“A rapid response team that had been camping at nearby Krishnagiri following reports of tiger attacks, has moved to Meenangadi. CCTV cameras and cages have been set up,” said Wayanad South DFO A Shajana. She said officials are also taking steps to ensure residents’ safety. “The situation is under control now,” she said.

