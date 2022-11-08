Crime branch to probe letter row as calls for Arya Rajendran to quit intensify

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police on Monday ordered a crime branch probe into the surfacing of the letter purportedly written by Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran to CPM district secretary Anavoor Nagappan seeking the list of people to be temporarily appointed in the city corporation.

The probe order came a day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan directed the state police chief to initiate an investigation based on Arya’s complaint. The crime branch has been roped in as the matter involves the mayor. Crime Branch SP (Thiruvananthapuram unit) S Madhusoodanan will oversee

the probe which will be handled by DySP Jaleel Thottathil.

The CPM district committee, which met on the day, also announced an internal probe into the incident. Anavoor said involvement of party workers will be investigated too. The corporation premises turned into a battleground after protests by Yuva Morcha and Youth Congress workers demanding Arya’s resignation turned violent. Police used water cannons to disperse the protesters. Inside the civic body, BJP and LDF councillors traded blows.

Meanwhile, chairman of the corporation’s works standing committee D R Anil admitted to preparing the letter seeking temporary appointment of Kudumbashree members at the rest centre meant for bystanders of patients admitted at SAT Hospital. This letter too was circulated on social media close on the heels of the surfacing of the communique allegedly sent by Arya.

Anavoor rubbishes reports of divide in party over letter controversy

“I had prepared the letter to send it to the CPM district secretary, urging him to put pressure on the authorities concerned to speed up the appointment of Kudumbashree workers, following media reports that the centre had not been opened. However, I did not send the letter. It was leaked. A complaint will be filed with the police to find out who did it,” he said.

He said he was not aware of the letter purportedly sent by Arya.Meanwhile, Anavoor said CPM will conduct a detailed internal probe into the incident in parallel to the police investigation.“There is nothing to hide. Let the probe clarify whether or not the letter is fake. We will inspect all aspects, including involvement of any party member,” he said, adding, “Action will be taken against those involved in the incident.”

Justifying Anil’s letter, Anavoor said it aimed at expediting appointments from Kudumbashree. “CPM will check whether his letter was prepared as per rules,” Anavoor said.He also rubbished reports of a divide in the party over the row. “Both BJP and UDF lost in the local body elections. Since then, they have been coming up with various scam allegations. However, they have not been able to succeed and are hence, creating issues out of frustration. The mayor has already said she did not prepare or send any letter. CPM will conduct a probe and reveal the facts,” Anavoor said.

‘OUSTER DEMAND A JOKE’

Arya Rajendran rubbished the demand for her resignation as a joke. “The CPM appointed me mayor and will decide everything,” she said. Arya termed the protests as the Opposition’s freedom but objected to the alleged assault on councillors. “Let the party and police investigate everything,” she said.

