Home States Kerala

Guv Khan’s media censorship unites rivals LDF, UDF

During a media interaction at Ernakulam Guest House, a livid Khan asked representatives of MediaOne TV, operated by Madhyamam Broadcasting, and CPM-backed Kairali TV to leave.

Published: 08th November 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2022 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

By Express News Service

KOCHI/T’PURAM: At a time when the LDF is planning to rope in the Opposition UDF in its bid to strip the governor of chancellorship, Arif Mohammed Khan himself set the stage for the rivals to unite when he barred two news channels from attending his press conference in Kochi on Monday.

During a media interaction at Ernakulam Guest House, a livid Khan asked representatives of MediaOne TV, operated by Madhyamam Broadcasting, and CPM-backed Kairali TV to leave. The open insult to the media invited sharp responses from CPM state secretary M V Govindan and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan who termed the governor’s move fascist.

“Get out from here,” Khan told reporters of the two channels who were among the reporters who arrived at the guest house following an invite from the Raj Bhavan. “I do not want to speak to you,” he said, accusing MediaOne of targeting him on his stand on the Shah Bano case. He claimed Kairali had aired wrong news against him and did not rectify it despite requests from the Raj Bhavan.

When asked whether his decision to bar the channels from the briefing amounted to intolerance, Khan retorted that it was the media’s interpretation. When told that the two channels figured in the list of media houses approved by Raj Bhavan, Khan said he would check whether it was an oversight by his office. In the evening, DYFI and journalists took out protest marches to the Raj Bhavan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arif Mohammed Khan UDF LDF
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities under strain, India's predicted urban boom
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Express illustration | Sourav roy)
LDF launches massive campaign against Kerala Governor
Naina Redhu, first Indian Twitter user.(Photo | ANI)
Know the mind of India's first Twitter user on Musk 'blue tick'
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Six years on, jury is still out on efficacy of demonetisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp