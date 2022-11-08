Kerala moves HC against Ciza Thomas’ posting as KTU VC in-charge

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Monday approached the High Court challenging the decision of the governor appointing Ciza Thomas, senior joint director of the directorate of technical education, as vice-chancellor in-charge of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU).

The government said that in the event of a VC vacancy arising in the university, only the VC of any other university or the pro-vice chancellor of the university, or the secretary to the government, higher education department, as recommended by the government, can be appointed as the VC to hold office till a regular VC is selected.

Ciza is neither the VC of any other university nor the pro-VC. Hence, the notification issued by the chancellor ordering Ciza to exercise the powers and functions of the VC of the university, ignoring the recommendation of the government is ‘void ab initio’ and illegal, the government said.

The state submitted that the governor has rejected the government’s suggestion to give KTU VC’s charge to Digital University of Kerala Vice-Chancellor Saji Gopinath. The reason for not accepting the recommendation of the government was not in accordance with the law, it said.

