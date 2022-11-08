Home States Kerala

Kerala tribal families shun modern healthcare facilities for culture and tradition

Marayur PHC junior health inspector Majeed told TNIE that the woman was brought to the hospital very late and cancer had already spread vastly.

Published: 08th November 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2022 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

A tribal woman suffering from breast cancer being taken to a hospital on October 16 following minister’s intervention

By Nejma Sulaiman
Express News Service

IDUKKI: While Kerala has been witnessing advancements in healthcare facilities for the past several decades, tribal people  in rural parts of Idukki district are out of their reach. The death of a tribal woman at Champakkadu in Kanthalloor, who had been self-treating for a tumour on her breast, underlines the need for immediate awareness of healthcare among vulnerable communities. The tribal caretakers even poured insecticides on the 52-year-old’s wounds to prevent them from getting infected.

The incident came to light after Tribal Welfare Minister K Radhakrishnan intervened on the issue upon being informed by a villager on October 16. As per the ministers’ directions, a tribal development officer and health officials visited the settlement and shifted the woman to the Marayur PHC. After treatment for nearly three weeks at hospital, she breathed her last on Sunday evening.

Marayur PHC junior health inspector Majeed told TNIE that the woman was brought to the hospital very late and cancer had already spread vastly. He said family members were reluctant to take her for advanced treatment as it was against their cultural beliefs. Experts point out the lack of awareness of good health among tribal communities as the prime reason for this.

While grass root-level social awareness and upliftment programmes are successful in many settlements, several others continue to stay in isolation. Adimaly block panchayat member and tribal welfare worker Krishnamoorthy told TNIE that the recent incident in Champakkadu shows the community engagement awareness programmes are not reaching isolated settlements.

“Meaningful engagement with village chiefs or forums which can positively influence their community will help change their perspective on the modern healthcare system,” he said. “Families living in the Komalikkudi and Chokramudi settlements in Bison Valley are the best examples of how regular interaction with the outside world can change perspectives. Not only on modern healthcare, but it can also influence your culture and lifestyle,” he said.

Former district coordinator of Kerala Mahila Samakhya Society Saralamma Joy said the location of many tribal settlements is a major hindrance in providing grassroots-level awareness. “Setting up healthcare facilities at the settlements and organising medical camps and awareness programmes will help change their approach,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala healthcare Tribals Idukki
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities under strain, India's predicted urban boom
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Express illustration | Sourav roy)
LDF launches massive campaign against Kerala Governor
Naina Redhu, first Indian Twitter user.(Photo | ANI)
Know the mind of India's first Twitter user on Musk 'blue tick'
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Six years on, jury is still out on efficacy of demonetisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp