Kerala tribal families shun modern healthcare facilities for culture and tradition

IDUKKI: While Kerala has been witnessing advancements in healthcare facilities for the past several decades, tribal people in rural parts of Idukki district are out of their reach. The death of a tribal woman at Champakkadu in Kanthalloor, who had been self-treating for a tumour on her breast, underlines the need for immediate awareness of healthcare among vulnerable communities. The tribal caretakers even poured insecticides on the 52-year-old’s wounds to prevent them from getting infected.

The incident came to light after Tribal Welfare Minister K Radhakrishnan intervened on the issue upon being informed by a villager on October 16. As per the ministers’ directions, a tribal development officer and health officials visited the settlement and shifted the woman to the Marayur PHC. After treatment for nearly three weeks at hospital, she breathed her last on Sunday evening.

Marayur PHC junior health inspector Majeed told TNIE that the woman was brought to the hospital very late and cancer had already spread vastly. He said family members were reluctant to take her for advanced treatment as it was against their cultural beliefs. Experts point out the lack of awareness of good health among tribal communities as the prime reason for this.

While grass root-level social awareness and upliftment programmes are successful in many settlements, several others continue to stay in isolation. Adimaly block panchayat member and tribal welfare worker Krishnamoorthy told TNIE that the recent incident in Champakkadu shows the community engagement awareness programmes are not reaching isolated settlements.

“Meaningful engagement with village chiefs or forums which can positively influence their community will help change their perspective on the modern healthcare system,” he said. “Families living in the Komalikkudi and Chokramudi settlements in Bison Valley are the best examples of how regular interaction with the outside world can change perspectives. Not only on modern healthcare, but it can also influence your culture and lifestyle,” he said.

Former district coordinator of Kerala Mahila Samakhya Society Saralamma Joy said the location of many tribal settlements is a major hindrance in providing grassroots-level awareness. “Setting up healthcare facilities at the settlements and organising medical camps and awareness programmes will help change their approach,” she said.

