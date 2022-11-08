Media ban anti-constitutional, undemocratic: CPM, Congress

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan drew flak from the ruling and the Opposition fronts alike for barring two television channels from attending his news conference in Kochi. In a hard-hitting statement, the CPM Secretariat termed the governor’s action utter disregard to democratic values. The CPM said the governor banned the two news channels that had got prior permission to attend his press meet.

“This action amounts to violation of freedom of the press. This is something unheard of even during the Emergency. The governor has blatantly trampled upon the freedom of expression guaranteed by the Constitution, while in reality he should be the one taking measures to protect it. The Constitution says that there should not be any discretion towards citizens. But the governor has violated it,” said the statement. It added that the governor has been repeatedly insulting both the state and Keralites alike, and has failed to recognise federal values. “Initially the governor had maintained that he would not speak to the Malayalam media and has been repeatedly insulting Malayalam language and its culture. Then, he took the decision that he will not speak to those reporters who are party cadre”, added the CPM Secretariat.

The UDF leadership too came down heavily on the governor. State Congress president K Sudhakaran said such fascist action which kills the freedom of expression should be objected to. He recalled that the governor has often been intolerant while meeting the media. “On previous occasions too, he had come out with a ban against television channels that he took a dislike to. These included Jaihind TV. He should not forget that an impartial media is the essence of democracy,” he said.

K Sudhakaran termed the governor’s stand against media that is critical of him as anti-constitutional. “When the governor feels that news reports are targeting him, he tries to intimidate the media. The action shows that there is not much difference between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. The media should rubbish such attempts with utter contempt,” said Sudhakaran.

On Monday evening, DYFI activists took out a protest march with their mouths gagged to the Raj Bhavan. The police stopped them at Vellayambalam. They shouted slogans against the governor by sitting on the road.

KUWJ TO TAKE OUT PROTEST MARCH TO RAJ BHAVAN

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) will take out a protest march to Raj Bhavan at 11.30 am on Tuesday. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan will inaugurate the march. MP John Brittas and former finance minister T M Thomas Isaac will attend. The march will start from Kanakakunnu Palace and proceed to Raj Bhavan. Muslim League MLA K P A Majeed, CMP general secretary C P John and Kerala Media Academy chairman R S Babu will take part.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan drew flak from the ruling and the Opposition fronts alike for barring two television channels from attending his news conference in Kochi. In a hard-hitting statement, the CPM Secretariat termed the governor’s action utter disregard to democratic values. The CPM said the governor banned the two news channels that had got prior permission to attend his press meet. “This action amounts to violation of freedom of the press. This is something unheard of even during the Emergency. The governor has blatantly trampled upon the freedom of expression guaranteed by the Constitution, while in reality he should be the one taking measures to protect it. The Constitution says that there should not be any discretion towards citizens. But the governor has violated it,” said the statement. It added that the governor has been repeatedly insulting both the state and Keralites alike, and has failed to recognise federal values. “Initially the governor had maintained that he would not speak to the Malayalam media and has been repeatedly insulting Malayalam language and its culture. Then, he took the decision that he will not speak to those reporters who are party cadre”, added the CPM Secretariat. The UDF leadership too came down heavily on the governor. State Congress president K Sudhakaran said such fascist action which kills the freedom of expression should be objected to. He recalled that the governor has often been intolerant while meeting the media. “On previous occasions too, he had come out with a ban against television channels that he took a dislike to. These included Jaihind TV. He should not forget that an impartial media is the essence of democracy,” he said. K Sudhakaran termed the governor’s stand against media that is critical of him as anti-constitutional. “When the governor feels that news reports are targeting him, he tries to intimidate the media. The action shows that there is not much difference between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. The media should rubbish such attempts with utter contempt,” said Sudhakaran. On Monday evening, DYFI activists took out a protest march with their mouths gagged to the Raj Bhavan. The police stopped them at Vellayambalam. They shouted slogans against the governor by sitting on the road. KUWJ TO TAKE OUT PROTEST MARCH TO RAJ BHAVAN The Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) will take out a protest march to Raj Bhavan at 11.30 am on Tuesday. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan will inaugurate the march. MP John Brittas and former finance minister T M Thomas Isaac will attend. The march will start from Kanakakunnu Palace and proceed to Raj Bhavan. Muslim League MLA K P A Majeed, CMP general secretary C P John and Kerala Media Academy chairman R S Babu will take part.