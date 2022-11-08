Home States Kerala

System of ‘oligarchy’ prevailing in Kerala: Guv Khan

He also claimed the people were questioning why all the jobs under the Kerala government are reserved for cadre and the university jobs for powerful people loyal to the CPM.

Published: 08th November 2022 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2022 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (File | EPS)

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Continuing his tirade against the Left government in Kerala, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday alleged that a system of “oligarchy” is prevailing in the CPM-ruled state and it was evident from the incidents of party cadre being appointed in government jobs.

Khan made the remark while referring to the reports of a purported letter from Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran asking for the ‘priority list’ of CPM cadre to be appointed in temporary posts in the civic body.

“The letter which is being discussed in the press is not the first of its kind. Many such letters exist with people. They have become like an oligarchy in Kerala,” Khan said. He also claimed the people were questioning why all the jobs under the Kerala government are reserved for cadre and the university jobs for powerful people loyal to the CPM.

He also claimed the CPM central leadership has distanced itself from K N Balagopal’s remarks where the finance minister said “those from Uttar Pradesh will not understand the affairs in a state like Kerala”.
Khan had earlier accused Balagopal of violating his oath of office and informed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that the minister has ceased to enjoy his “pleasure”. The governor had asked the chief minister to take action which is “constitutionally appropriate”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Arif Mohammed Khan
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities under strain, India's predicted urban boom
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Express illustration | Sourav roy)
LDF launches massive campaign against Kerala Governor
Naina Redhu, first Indian Twitter user.(Photo | ANI)
Know the mind of India's first Twitter user on Musk 'blue tick'
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Six years on, jury is still out on efficacy of demonetisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp