System of ‘oligarchy’ prevailing in Kerala: Guv Khan

KOCHI: Continuing his tirade against the Left government in Kerala, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday alleged that a system of “oligarchy” is prevailing in the CPM-ruled state and it was evident from the incidents of party cadre being appointed in government jobs.

Khan made the remark while referring to the reports of a purported letter from Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran asking for the ‘priority list’ of CPM cadre to be appointed in temporary posts in the civic body.

“The letter which is being discussed in the press is not the first of its kind. Many such letters exist with people. They have become like an oligarchy in Kerala,” Khan said. He also claimed the people were questioning why all the jobs under the Kerala government are reserved for cadre and the university jobs for powerful people loyal to the CPM.

He also claimed the CPM central leadership has distanced itself from K N Balagopal’s remarks where the finance minister said “those from Uttar Pradesh will not understand the affairs in a state like Kerala”.

Khan had earlier accused Balagopal of violating his oath of office and informed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that the minister has ceased to enjoy his “pleasure”. The governor had asked the chief minister to take action which is “constitutionally appropriate”.

