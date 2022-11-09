Curriculum change in Kerala: New books from 2024-25

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The general education department has laid down a time-frame for carrying out curriculum revision and introduction of new textbooks from Classes one to 12. While the state school curriculum was last revised way back in 2007, the previous revision of textbooks in the state was carried out in 2014-15.

According to General Education Minister V Sivankutty, the draft curriculum framework will be finalised by February next year after gathering feedback from various stakeholders. The department intends to roll out first phase of revised textbooks in the 2024-25 academic year and all classes will get revised textbooks from 2025-26 academic year onwards.

In the run-up to curriculum revision, position papers are being prepared by 26 focus groups. The process will be completed by November 30. As part of preparing the position papers, the focus groups will engage in wide-ranging discussions from the school level to the state level.

As part of curriculum revision, the state government will also gather feedback of students. One period on a designated day will be set apart for discussions on curriculum revision in schools. The feedback of students will be published as an important document, the minister said.

The general education department has also launched a ‘tech platform’ (www.kcf.kite.kerala.gov.in) for the public to give their online suggestions on revising the curriculum. Besides login facility for the public, the tech platform also has special login to enter suggestions that come out during discussions at the block and district levels.

