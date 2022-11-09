Kerala school science fair to kick-start Thursday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The schools in Kochi are gearing up for the State School Science Festival. More than 5,000 students from all over the state are expected to attend the competition at six venues. The fair will begin at 9am on Thursday at Ernakulam SRV School. Education Minister V Sivankutty will inaugurate the fair at 10.30 am on Thursday at Ernakulam Town Hall.

The competitions are in 154 items in five categories such as science, social science, work experience, IT and mathematics. Ernakulam Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Thevara Sacred Heart HSS, SRV HSS, Darul Uloom HSS, St Anthony’s HSS, and St Albert’s Higher Secondary School are the six venues.

St Albert’s Higher Secondary School is the venue for the science fair. The concert hall will be the venue for the Mathematics and Science Fair at St Anthony’s HSS and Darul Uloom HSS will host the Social Science Fair. The IT Fair will be held at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, while the work experience fair will be held at Sacred Heart HSS, Thevara. Ernakulam SRV will be the venue for HSS vocational expo, career seminar and job fair.

Accommodation for girls has been arranged at Perumanur St Thomas School, Ernakulam St Teresa’s School, Ernakulam St Mary’s Higher Secondary School, St Mary’s School and Edappally Pius High School. Hostels for girls have been arranged at Perumanur CCPLM, Trikanarvattam SN School, Chathiath St Joseph High School, Chathiath LMCC School, Elamakara Government School, Edappally Government School and Kaloor St Augustine School.

Around 200 staff from the education department are managing the fair for which 17 committees have been formed. Apart from this, students also have been roped in to serve at the venues. The state government has arranged a facility to provide food for the students taking part in the competition. A kitchen has been set up at the Government Girls High School for this purpose. This time too, the team led by Mohanan Namboothiri is in charge of preparing food for the science festival.

The parking facilities owned by GCDA and Kochi Corporation will be utilised for parking the vehicles arriving with the contestants. The fair will be conducted in full compliance with green regulations. 200 Kudumbashree workers will be deputed to clear the garbage after the fair. The science fair will conclude on Saturday.

