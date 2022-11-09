KUWJ takes out march to Raj Bhavan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) took out a protest march to the Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, a day after Governor Arif Mohammed Khan sent out reporters of Kairali TV and MediaOne channels from his press conference in Kochi. The march, inaugurated Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan, started from the Kanakakunnu Palace. The police had erected barricades at Vellayambalam to stop the protestors. Satheesan alleged that the governor has been trying to be in the limelight by doing “unconstitutional things”. Rajya Sabha MP and former journalist John Brittas, former finance minister T M Thomas Isaac, IUML MLA K P A Majeed, CPM veteran leader Anathalavattom Anandan and other leaders cutting across political affiliations attended the protest march. While the KUWJ members took out the march, the governor had gone to the gurudwara at Pangode, coinciding with the Guru Nanak Jayanti commemoration.