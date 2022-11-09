Home States Kerala

Letter row: Crime Branch records mayor Arya Rajendran’s statement

Sources said she reiterated her earlier statement that she was innocent.

Published: 09th November 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor S Arya Rajendran drinks water after she managed to enter her office with police protection. (Photo| Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor S Arya Rajendran drinks water after she managed to enter her office with police protection. (Photo| Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The crime branch team investigating the letter row in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has recorded Mayor Arya Rajendran’s statement. A team led by DySP Jaleel Thottathil recorded the mayor’s statement at her residence at Mudavanmugal.

On Monday, the state police ordered a crime branch investigation based on the complaint filed by the mayor. The case is in connection with the allegations raised against her for sending a letter to CPM Thiruvananthapuram district secretary Anavoor Nagappan, seeking a list from the party to appoint contract workers in the corporation.  

Sources said she reiterated her earlier statement that she was innocent. As per the proceedings, the crime branch is likely to register an FIR on Wednesday before starting the probe officially. The sleuths will also inspect the office and take the computer  at the mayor’s office for forensic examination. Denying any wrongdoing on her part, the mayor had on Sunday called on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at his official residence and handed over a complaint seeking a comprehensive probe into the letter row. State police chief Anil Kant was also present at the residence, and he was directed to start an investigation.

Later, the mayor reiterated that she neither signed nor sent the letter. She also said the investigation will reveal whether the letter is forged or not. When asked about the involvement of any of her staff in the incident, she denied and defended them, saying that all of her staff were trustworthy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arya Rajendran
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp