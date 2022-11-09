Letter row: Crime Branch records mayor Arya Rajendran’s statement

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The crime branch team investigating the letter row in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has recorded Mayor Arya Rajendran’s statement. A team led by DySP Jaleel Thottathil recorded the mayor’s statement at her residence at Mudavanmugal.

On Monday, the state police ordered a crime branch investigation based on the complaint filed by the mayor. The case is in connection with the allegations raised against her for sending a letter to CPM Thiruvananthapuram district secretary Anavoor Nagappan, seeking a list from the party to appoint contract workers in the corporation.

Sources said she reiterated her earlier statement that she was innocent. As per the proceedings, the crime branch is likely to register an FIR on Wednesday before starting the probe officially. The sleuths will also inspect the office and take the computer at the mayor’s office for forensic examination. Denying any wrongdoing on her part, the mayor had on Sunday called on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at his official residence and handed over a complaint seeking a comprehensive probe into the letter row. State police chief Anil Kant was also present at the residence, and he was directed to start an investigation.

Later, the mayor reiterated that she neither signed nor sent the letter. She also said the investigation will reveal whether the letter is forged or not. When asked about the involvement of any of her staff in the incident, she denied and defended them, saying that all of her staff were trustworthy.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The crime branch team investigating the letter row in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has recorded Mayor Arya Rajendran’s statement. A team led by DySP Jaleel Thottathil recorded the mayor’s statement at her residence at Mudavanmugal. On Monday, the state police ordered a crime branch investigation based on the complaint filed by the mayor. The case is in connection with the allegations raised against her for sending a letter to CPM Thiruvananthapuram district secretary Anavoor Nagappan, seeking a list from the party to appoint contract workers in the corporation. Sources said she reiterated her earlier statement that she was innocent. As per the proceedings, the crime branch is likely to register an FIR on Wednesday before starting the probe officially. The sleuths will also inspect the office and take the computer at the mayor’s office for forensic examination. Denying any wrongdoing on her part, the mayor had on Sunday called on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at his official residence and handed over a complaint seeking a comprehensive probe into the letter row. State police chief Anil Kant was also present at the residence, and he was directed to start an investigation. Later, the mayor reiterated that she neither signed nor sent the letter. She also said the investigation will reveal whether the letter is forged or not. When asked about the involvement of any of her staff in the incident, she denied and defended them, saying that all of her staff were trustworthy.