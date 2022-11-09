Pinarayi unleashes scathing attack on Centre, Governor Arif Khan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has lashed out at the Centre and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. He said there is a bid to sabotage democracy and the Constitution. Pinarayi was speaking at the golden jubilee celebrations of the ISRO Staff Association held at Sree Moolam Club in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

In a scathing attack on the Centre, Pinarayi said in states where horse trading was not happening, there were attempts to dethrone the government with the help of the governor. He said horse trading is an outdated term and urged that a new term should be coined as trading is not being done at the price of a horse.

“Those state governments which were elected democratically have been sabotaged. Privatisation is happening even in pertinent places. The Centre has been selling PSUs which belong to the states without informing them about the deal,” said Pinarayi.

In states where horse trading is not happening, the governors are trying to encroach into the affairs of the state government and also the Legislative Assembly, he said.

