Rationalisation of Plus-II texts: Kerala to take final call soon

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will soon take a decision on slashing the portions of the higher secondary course in the wake of the National Council For Educational Research and Training (NCERT) reducing the content of its school textbooks, General Education Minister V Sivankutty has said. “The state is of the view that the curriculum load on students should be reduced. However, there are doubts whether cutting down certain portions, especially in subjects such as History, Political Science and Sociology, was carried out due to some vested interests,” said Sivankutty. He added that the state will ensure that Constitutional values are upheld while slashing textbook content and a final decision will be taken within the next two days. TNIE had earlier reported that as per the recommendations of the State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT), the general education department may not agree with some of the portions removed by NCERT allegedly due to political reasons. The NCERT’s decision to remove portions that contained the reference to Gujarat riots and the Mughal rule had kicked up a row as detractors said it was done at the behest of the BJP-led government at the Centre.