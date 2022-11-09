Sharon murder probe can be transferred to TN police: AG

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Advocate General has given a legal opinion to the district police chief (rural), Thiruvananthapuram, in the Sharon Raj murder stating that the case can be transferred to Tamil Nadu though the investigation by Kerala Police is also legally permissible.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the victim consumed some poisonous substance that was given by Greeshma, the accused, at her house in Ramavarman Chira. The house is situated within the territorial limits of Palukal police station in Tamil Nadu. Hence, the police sought legal opinion regarding the legality of continuing the probe by the Parassala station house officer and also whether the case can be transferred to the police station having jurisdiction over the place of crime.

The legal opinion stated that the court which has jurisdiction over the place where the crime occurred has the power to try the case. Also the police having jurisdiction over the place has the power to investigate the case. The act of administering a poisonous drink to the victim was committed within the limits of Tamil Nadu Police. Therefore Tamil Nadu Police has every power to investigate the case.

The legal opinion also stated that while finding that Kerala Police has the power to probe the particular case, there is a possibility of the accused legally challenging the competence of Kerala Police on the issue of territorial jurisdiction.

