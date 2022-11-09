Wedding outfit costly? Dress Bank will help

Abhilash Chandran By

Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Weddings are a costly affair. And wedding dresses have a major share in the total expenses. Many buy the outfits knowing full well that they are going to wear it for just a day. For a lot of financially-distressed families, it is one expense they would like to avoid. They can now, thanks to a group of youngsters from Erattupetta.

The group has floated the idea of ‘Dress Bank’, from where people belonging to financially-backward families can get wedding dresses. The best part: They won’t be charged a rupee! The idea emerged during a discussion among two-three persons. They formed a WhatsApp group with around 10 like-minded people. The group grew and a few weeks later, it has around 250 members.

“Wedding dresses have become extremely expensive, something that poor people cannot afford. At times, people raise money to fund the weddings of people from financially-backward families. However, in such cases, the bride or the groom has to compromise on the wedding dress,” said Meharoof, who took the initiative to set up the ‘Dress Bank’.”

“We aim to help the bride and groom make their special day as memorable as they wished,” he said.

Soon after the WhatsApp group was formed, details of the initiative were shared on various social media platforms. The response was tremendous, said Meharoof.

‘Dress Bank’ evokes tremendous response, helps 25 families

“Within a month, people from various districts, including Malappuram, Wayanad, Thrissur, Ernakulam and Idukki, came forward to donate wedding dresses. We have received around 300 sets of dresses so far. Some people and a few organisations donated new dresses too,” Meharoof said, adding that ‘Dress Bank’ has helped 25 families so far.

Following the success of the initiative, its ‘founders’ have formed a governing body to manage its activities. They recently opened a ‘showroom’ on the premises of Ninar Mosque Madeena complex in Erattupetta

Meharoof said they keep the details of people seeking their help confidential. “We are not helping our beneficiaries as a favour. It is meant to be a gift to ensure they do not feel inferior in any way,” he said.

People can contact the group and visit the showroom to select a dress they like, Meharoof said, adding, “Their identities will not be revealed.”

Beneficiaries of any religion can get the dress of their choosing at the ‘Dress Bank.’ Some communities need as many as four dresses for marriage and related rituals, and can get all the attire from the bank. They can either keep the dress or return it after the ceremony. At present, an eight-member governing body is managing the ‘Dress Bank’. Rita Irfan is the president and Shemi Naushad is the secretary. Those wishing to donate or receive a dress can contact: 9495574524; 9074819858.

