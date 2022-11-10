Home States Kerala

1.10 lakh new voters in draft electoral roll

Those who have attained the age of 17 can submit application for inclusion in electoral roll.

Published: 10th November 2022 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections, election

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Election Commission on Wednesday published the draft voters’ list after carrying out special summary revision of the electoral roll. A total of 1.10 lakh new voters have been added taking the total number of electors in the state to 2.71 crore. This includes 1.40 crore women, 1.31 crore men and 259 transgender people.

The draft electoral roll is available on the website www.ceo.kerala.gov.in and also at taluk and village offices. Booth-level officers have also been given a copy of the draft voters’ list.

Voters can apply for changes in the draft electoral roll till December 8, 2022. Those who have attained the age of 17 can submit application for inclusion in electoral roll. Their applications will be examined on four qualifying dates - January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 and names will be added to the electoral roll upon attaining the age of 18 years. The final voters’ list, with January 1 as the qualifying date, will be published on January 5.

Key highlights

Total voters: 2,71,62,290
Women: 1,40,15,361
Men: 1,31,46,670
New voters: 1,10,646
Transgender voters: 259
Non-resident voters: 88,124

District with highest no of voters
Malappuram - 32,56,814
District with least number
of voters
Wayanad: 6,16,980
District with highest number of women voters
Malappuram: 16,32,347
District with highest number of transgender voters
Thiruvananthapuram: 57
District with highest no of non-resident voters
Kozhikode: 34,726
Total number of polling stations: 25,147

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp