1.10 lakh new voters in draft electoral roll

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Election Commission on Wednesday published the draft voters’ list after carrying out special summary revision of the electoral roll. A total of 1.10 lakh new voters have been added taking the total number of electors in the state to 2.71 crore. This includes 1.40 crore women, 1.31 crore men and 259 transgender people.

The draft electoral roll is available on the website www.ceo.kerala.gov.in and also at taluk and village offices. Booth-level officers have also been given a copy of the draft voters’ list.

Voters can apply for changes in the draft electoral roll till December 8, 2022. Those who have attained the age of 17 can submit application for inclusion in electoral roll. Their applications will be examined on four qualifying dates - January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 and names will be added to the electoral roll upon attaining the age of 18 years. The final voters’ list, with January 1 as the qualifying date, will be published on January 5.

Key highlights

Total voters: 2,71,62,290

Women: 1,40,15,361

Men: 1,31,46,670

New voters: 1,10,646

Transgender voters: 259

Non-resident voters: 88,124

District with highest no of voters

Malappuram - 32,56,814

District with least number

of voters

Wayanad: 6,16,980

District with highest number of women voters

Malappuram: 16,32,347

District with highest number of transgender voters

Thiruvananthapuram: 57

District with highest no of non-resident voters

Kozhikode: 34,726

Total number of polling stations: 25,147

