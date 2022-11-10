1.10 lakh new voters in draft electoral roll

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Election Commission on Wednesday published the draft voters’ list after carrying out special summary revision of the electoral roll. A total of 1.10 lakh new voters have been added taking the total number of electors in the state to 2.71 crore. This includes 1.40 crore women, 1.31 crore men and 259 transgender people.
The draft electoral roll is available on the website www.ceo.kerala.gov.in and also at taluk and village offices. Booth-level officers have also been given a copy of the draft voters’ list.
Voters can apply for changes in the draft electoral roll till December 8, 2022. Those who have attained the age of 17 can submit application for inclusion in electoral roll. Their applications will be examined on four qualifying dates - January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 and names will be added to the electoral roll upon attaining the age of 18 years. The final voters’ list, with January 1 as the qualifying date, will be published on January 5.
Key highlights
Total voters: 2,71,62,290
Women: 1,40,15,361
Men: 1,31,46,670
New voters: 1,10,646
Transgender voters: 259
Non-resident voters: 88,124
District with highest no of voters
Malappuram - 32,56,814
District with least number
of voters
Wayanad: 6,16,980
District with highest number of women voters
Malappuram: 16,32,347
District with highest number of transgender voters
Thiruvananthapuram: 57
District with highest no of non-resident voters
Kozhikode: 34,726
Total number of polling stations: 25,147