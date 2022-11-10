Home States Kerala

13k policemen to be deployed for Sabarimala pilgrimage

The police chief visited Pampa and Nilakkal to review the preparations and arrangements made by the Kerala Police ahead of the pilgrimage season.

Published: 10th November 2022 05:49 AM

Devotees at the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple

Devotees at the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: As many as 13,000 police personnel will be deployed to ensure the safety of pilgrims during the Sabarimala pilgrimage season, state police chief Anil Kant told reporters on Wednesday.    

“The deployment will be made in six different phases. As many as 134 CCTV cameras have been installed. Three special police stations have started functioning in Sannidhanam, Nilakkal, and Vadasserikkara. The police will also monitor the ‘edathavalams’,” he said.



