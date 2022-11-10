13k policemen to be deployed for Sabarimala pilgrimage
Published: 10th November 2022 05:49 AM
PATHANAMTHITTA: As many as 13,000 police personnel will be deployed to ensure the safety of pilgrims during the Sabarimala pilgrimage season, state police chief Anil Kant told reporters on Wednesday.
“The deployment will be made in six different phases. As many as 134 CCTV cameras have been installed. Three special police stations have started functioning in Sannidhanam, Nilakkal, and Vadasserikkara. The police will also monitor the ‘edathavalams’,” he said.
The police chief visited Pampa and Nilakkal to review the preparations and arrangements made by the Kerala Police ahead of the pilgrimage season.