Home States Kerala

Cardinal has no special privilege, should appear in court: Kerala HC

In his plea, Alencherry said he was a religious head who was required to conduct several functions in various capacities under the Church.

Published: 10th November 2022 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday denied relief to Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, the major archbishop of Syro-Malabar Church, from appearing before the court in cases registered over sale of Church’s land, saying he was not entitled to any special privileges.

Alencherry had sought exemption from appearing before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Kakkanad, in seven cases registered in connection with the sale. In his plea, Alencherry said he was a religious head who was required to conduct several functions in various capacities under the Church.

Dismissing his plea, the HC said, “The accused is bound to appear before the court unless it exempts him.” Justice Ziyad Rahman A A said granting the exemption would send a wrong message to society.

“The position he holds would not make him entitled to special privilege when he is brought before a court as accused. The statutory mandate is above the superiority the accused possesses or claims to have,” the HC said.

‘Cardinal has no physical difficulty, can come to court’

“The petitioner is just an accused before the court, one who is not entitled to claim any special privilege and is required to face the proceedings just like any other citizen,” said the HC. The court added that the provisions of Code of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) did not distinguish between ordinary citizens and persons holding superior positions in their religious, political, social, or other institutions.

“Equality before law, enshrined in Article 14 of the Constitution, is not confined to cases where one seeks to enforce his rights. It is equally applicable when a person is proceeded against for violating the law or for committing an offence.

“No preferential treatment can be claimed by anyone for any reason unless the statute contemplates such privilege,” said the court.

It also said Alencherry was admittedly attending meetings across the globe as part of administrative functions, indicating he was not under any physical difficulty that prevented him from appearing before the court at least on one occasion to take bail and execute the bond.

However, the High Court observed that the magistrate court can consider his pending plea seeking exemption from personal appearance throughout the trial, after his first appearance before it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court Syro-Malabar Church
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp