CIC gen secretary removed from Samastha

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Abdul Hakeem Faizy, the general secretary of the Coordination of Islamic Colleges (CIC), has been removed from all posts in the Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Ulema. This was decided at a meeting of the central mushawara (consultative body) of the Samastha held here on Wednesday.

A press release issued after the meeting said that Faizy has been acting against Sunni ideals and against the aims of Samastha. This was revealed in the inquiry conducted by a committee formed by Samastha after it received many complaints against Faizy, the release said.

Faizy is a member of the Samastha Kerala Islam Matha Vidyabhyasa Board and Malappuram district mushawara of Samastha. His removal came as the culmination of the tussle that lasted for more than one year.

The issue started after the CIC initiated steps to amend its constitution to free itself from the control of Samastha. The stipulation that the girl students who are doing the Wafiyya course under the CIC cannot get married till the five-year course is over also enraged Samatha.

Though there was a temporary truce after the intervention of Panakkkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, who is also the president of the CIC, the fight continued leading to Samastha’s boycotting of the Wafy-Wafiyya fest organised by the CIC in Kozhikode last month. CIC has been maintaining that it had honoured all the directions suggested by Samastha and the real issue is the personal animosity of the Sunni organisation.

It is learnt that the Panakkad family had tried to avoid a direct confrontation between the CIC and Samastha as they are at helms of both organisations. A suggestion for another round of discussion was placed at the joint meeting of the allied organisation of Samastha at Chelari in Malappuram a few days ago. But Samastha members rejected the proposal and wanted the Sunni organisation to take a final decision on Faizy.

The allegation that Faizy has moved away from the Sunni ideals and is close to Jama’at-e-Islami and the Mujahid groups has opened a war front on social media. Faizi’s old speeches were subjected to rigorous post-mortem examination to find out the ‘non-Sunni’ elements in them. Samastha mushawara meeting also decided to form a national committee to expand its activities at the national level.

WILL CONTINUE AS EK SUNNI WORKER: FAIZY

Kozhikode: Abdul Hakeem Faizy, who has been ousted from Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Ulema, said he was not heard before pronouncing the judgment on him. At his residence in Malappuram on Wednesday, Faizy said he would continue as a worker of EK Sunni because he has internalised the ideology of Sunnism.

“I dont know the reason for the action against me. I was not asked for an explanation for the charges levelled against me,” he said. Faizy said the issues related to CIC have been settled after complete surrender before Samastha.

“As many as six demands from Samastha connected to CIC were completely accepted after the intervention of Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal,” Faizy said. He alleged that some people connected to Samastha were after him for the past 20 years for reasons best known to them.

