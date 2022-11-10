Deeper bite wounds caused rabies deaths of six: Panel

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An expert committee appointed by the health department to probe rabies deaths in the state has found no shortcoming on the part of government facilities in providing anti-rabies vaccine.

According to the committee, the reasons for the death of six victims who died of rabies despite completing the vaccine and immunoglobulin schedules, could be due to the deeper bite wounds they received.

The report found that the victims received deeper wounds (category three) on face, lips, ears, eye lids, neck or palms. Deeper wounds in locations with high nerve concentration would have enabled the rabies virus to enter the nervous system faster, as per the report.

The committee headed by Director of Medical Education Dr Thomas Mathew, submitted the report to Health Minister Veena George on Wednesday. The committee was appointed when 21 people died of rabies in September.

