Home States Kerala

Detained Norway ship’s crew worried as plans afoot to take it to Nigeria

Milton’s cousin Antony Jobi said the move is being analysed as a step to take them to Nigeria.

Published: 10th November 2022 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

The 15 crew members being transported back to their ship from the detention facility | Twitter

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The fate of Indian sailors, including Keralites, held up in Equatorial Guinea continue to hang in balance amid fears that steps are afoot to take them to Nigeria. As the first step in this direction, 15 detainees have been separated from the group and brought back to their ship.

However, no clear information is coming in, said Sheetal D’Silva, wife of Milton D’Coth, one of the Keralites among the crew members hailing from Methassery at Mulavukadu in Kochi. In the last message sent by Milton on Wednesday, he said the 15 crew members who had been detained in a small room in a government facility, were brought back on board their ship.

Milton’s cousin Antony Jobi said the move is being analysed as a step to take them to Nigeria. In the message, Milton said, “We have been moved back to the ship. It is being said that we will be taken to Nigeria. If we diagree, the plan is to tow the ship to the country’s territorial water. For this, two tug boats have arrived.” The message was received at around 5pm.

In another video shared by the chief officer Sanu Jose at around 7:55 pm IST, he said, “A huge posse of armed personnel have stationed themselves on the jetty and though a detention order preventing the ship from sailing stands, Nigeria is planning to tug the ship to the country’s territory. This is an act of piracy. The armed personnel are getting ready to board the ship. Once that happens, we won’t be able to send any more messages and the ship will sail. So please help us.”

Norway-based ship MT Heroic Idun was detained and its 26 crew members, including three Keralites, were arrested by the navy of Equatorial Guinea on August 12 for allegedly violating maritime boundaries.
It is alleged that the Nigerian authorities’ move is illegal and a breach of human rights. As per a tweet posted by a maritime lawyer @SteveAskinsInc, “#heroicidun Crew being moved back to ship with orders to sail to Nigeria despite applications in Federal Court for a declaration that this is a breach of their human rights under the Nigerian Constitution.”

According to Antony, the crew have said they have received no updates from the Indian Consulate in Equatorial Guinea and also nothing from the side of the local authorities. “Help us please as we do not know what awaits us next!” read the message sent by the crew to their dear ones.

 Sheetal D’Silva said the information regarding the steps taken by the GOI is yet to come in. “I have been calling up the authorities in the state and the Union government. But as of now, we have received no information,” she said. Meanwhile, mariners, well-wishers and family of the Malayalee crew members came together at Marine Drive on Wednesday. They held a candlelight vigil to express their support for the detained sailors.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp