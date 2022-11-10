Detained Norway ship’s crew worried as plans afoot to take it to Nigeria

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The fate of Indian sailors, including Keralites, held up in Equatorial Guinea continue to hang in balance amid fears that steps are afoot to take them to Nigeria. As the first step in this direction, 15 detainees have been separated from the group and brought back to their ship.

However, no clear information is coming in, said Sheetal D’Silva, wife of Milton D’Coth, one of the Keralites among the crew members hailing from Methassery at Mulavukadu in Kochi. In the last message sent by Milton on Wednesday, he said the 15 crew members who had been detained in a small room in a government facility, were brought back on board their ship.

Milton’s cousin Antony Jobi said the move is being analysed as a step to take them to Nigeria. In the message, Milton said, “We have been moved back to the ship. It is being said that we will be taken to Nigeria. If we diagree, the plan is to tow the ship to the country’s territorial water. For this, two tug boats have arrived.” The message was received at around 5pm.

In another video shared by the chief officer Sanu Jose at around 7:55 pm IST, he said, “A huge posse of armed personnel have stationed themselves on the jetty and though a detention order preventing the ship from sailing stands, Nigeria is planning to tug the ship to the country’s territory. This is an act of piracy. The armed personnel are getting ready to board the ship. Once that happens, we won’t be able to send any more messages and the ship will sail. So please help us.”

Norway-based ship MT Heroic Idun was detained and its 26 crew members, including three Keralites, were arrested by the navy of Equatorial Guinea on August 12 for allegedly violating maritime boundaries.

It is alleged that the Nigerian authorities’ move is illegal and a breach of human rights. As per a tweet posted by a maritime lawyer @SteveAskinsInc, “#heroicidun Crew being moved back to ship with orders to sail to Nigeria despite applications in Federal Court for a declaration that this is a breach of their human rights under the Nigerian Constitution.”

According to Antony, the crew have said they have received no updates from the Indian Consulate in Equatorial Guinea and also nothing from the side of the local authorities. “Help us please as we do not know what awaits us next!” read the message sent by the crew to their dear ones.

Sheetal D’Silva said the information regarding the steps taken by the GOI is yet to come in. “I have been calling up the authorities in the state and the Union government. But as of now, we have received no information,” she said. Meanwhile, mariners, well-wishers and family of the Malayalee crew members came together at Marine Drive on Wednesday. They held a candlelight vigil to express their support for the detained sailors.

