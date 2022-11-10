Greeshma tried to kill Sharon by making him drink Dolo-mixed juice: Kerala cops

Home States Kerala

Police said Sharon and Greeshma stayed at the resort for three days after they tied the knot at Vettucaud church in Thiruvananthapuram.

Greeshma and Sharon

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Greeshma, the key accused in the Sharon murder case, had tried to kill the youth earlier at CSI College in Neyyoor in Kanyakumari district, by tricking him into participating in a ‘juice challenge.’ According to the investigation team, Greeshma tried to kill Sharon by mixing 50 Dolo (paracetamol) tablets in the mango juice that was prepared for the ‘juice challenge’ when they were together at the college.

However, Sharon did not drink it fully after he spit out the ‘juice’ complaining of bitterness. Greeshma revealed this to the crime branch when she was taken to the college as part of evidence collection.

The district crime branch team led by DySP J Johnson on Wednesday took the accused Greeshma to various places, including a resort near Thriparappu waterfalls in Tamil Nadu, for evidence collection. Police said Sharon and Greeshma stayed at the resort for three days after they tied the knot at Vettucaud church in Thiruvananthapuram.

Meanwhile, the evidence collection with Greeshma ended on Wednesday. She had been in police custody for the past week. The crime branch on Monday took Greeshma to Vettucaud church and Veli tourist village to collect evidence regarding the murder.

Greeshma was first taken to Vettucaud church where she had allegedly married Sharon unofficially. They got married after being prompted by Sharon, Greeshma told the crime branch. Greeshma had told Sharon that an astrologer predicted that whoever marries her would die young.

It was after hearing this that Sharon coerced her to marry him to prove that her apprehension was wrong. One of the beach-side vendors also testified to seeing Greeshma along with Sharon there.

Sharon was allegedly given the deadly drinks on October 14 and he died of multiple organ failure 11 days later.

The crime branch arrested Greeshma after they found serious discrepancies in her statements. Later, she reportedly confessed to the crime. The police said that Greeshma poisoned Sharon because she wanted to end the relationship.

