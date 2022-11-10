Malayalis’ reluctance to switch varieties one reason for Andhra Jaya rice’s price rise

Home States Kerala

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Keralites share some blame for the rise in the price of Andhra Jaya rice variety.A market study report by the Economics and Statistics Department (ESD) has found that lack of interest among people in trying brands and rice varieties that are cheaper is one of the reasons for the skyrocketing price of the variety grown in Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Jaya is being sold at a wholesale rate of Rs 56.80 per kg in Kerala. The study said cheaper varieties and brands vailable in the market are yet to gain traction among Keralites. These include varieties grown in Punjab and Karnataka, both priced at Rs 39 per kg.

Though cheaper, they do not enjoy the same admiration, the study said. “Jaya rice production was hit due to the floods in Andhra Pradesh and because farmers switched to lucrative crops like pulses. Only in Kerala does the variety have such a high demand,” said ESD deputy director Anish Kumar B who led the study.

Quality major factor for choosing a rice variety

“People are reluctant to try cheaper varieties even though around six options are available,” said Anish Kumar. The cheaper alternatives listed in the report are those grown in other states and Jaya variants sold in Kerala under brand names like Gold MR, Elephant, Bismi and Diamond.

Sivathanu Pillai, a wholesale dealer in Chalai market, said most people are unaware of the cheaper options. “Retailers do not prefer stocking them as they believe customers will not like them. The present takers are mostly institutions like hotels and hostels,” he said.

Andhra Jaya’s popularity owes to its characteristics, said Faseela K V, assistant professor, Kerala Agricultural University, and a specialist in plant breeding and genetics. “Quality is the major factor influencing consumer preference. Besides having a fine appearance and flavour, the rice has good volume once cooked. It also stays fresh for long,” she said. “People will switch to other varieties only if those have similar characteristics. Cost is not the lone factor,” she said.

