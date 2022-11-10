Since inception, first male student joins Kozhikode's Providence Women’s College

Home States Kerala

Meet Sreekuttan S, who is the first male student of the 70-year-old institution founded by the Sisters of Apostolic Carmel.

Published: 10th November 2022

Providence Women’s College, Kozhikode

By Pooja Nair
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Unlike previous election seasons at Providence Women’s College in Kozhikode district’s Malaparamba, this year the event witnessed the presence of a male student on the campus among hundreds of female students.

Though the students of the first women’s college in Malabar region were busy with the election results and the after-party, his presence evoked curiosity among students. It was later that they got to know about the very first male student of the college who had recently joined the English department as a research scholar under the guidance of Dr Shanti Vijayan.

Meet Sreekuttan S, who is the first male student of the 70-year-old institution founded by the Sisters of Apostolic Carmel. “I joined the college as a research scholar in the first batch of PhD programme.

A total of five students joined English department as research scholars and I am the only male among them. Initially, I could feel the embarrassment among the students on seeing the only male student on the campus sharing the library, classroom and other facilities of the college, but gradually all students have come to terms with the college’s new admission norms which welcome male students, he said.

A native of Kollam, Sreekuttan had been working as a teacher at the Sree Sankaracharya University’s Kollam campus. It was three months ago that Sreekuttan joined Providence College as a research scholar.
His research topic is ‘Tamil Cinemas.’ “I will be here on the campus for the next four or five years till I wind up my research,” he said. The college authorities said that there is a provision to admit one male student in each department but no one, except Sreekuttan, has approached them so far.

