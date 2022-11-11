12-year-old girl found tied on third floor of Allanallur school

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: A 12-year-old girl studying in class VII was found tied on the third floor of Government High School, Allanallur, after she failed to reach her home after school hours on Thursday.

It was the locals and the parents who found her tied on the third floor. As the student failed to reach home, the parents came in search of her to the school. It was later that the girl was found on the third floor. Immediately the Nattukal police were informed .

The police have recorded the statement of the girl. Two other students took her upstairs and tied her up there by force, said the girl to the police. However, there were no signs of any injuries on the body. The police said that the girl was having some issues with her parents for the past few days. There were also contradictions in the statement of the girl.

PALAKKAD: A 12-year-old girl studying in class VII was found tied on the third floor of Government High School, Allanallur, after she failed to reach her home after school hours on Thursday. It was the locals and the parents who found her tied on the third floor. As the student failed to reach home, the parents came in search of her to the school. It was later that the girl was found on the third floor. Immediately the Nattukal police were informed . The police have recorded the statement of the girl. Two other students took her upstairs and tied her up there by force, said the girl to the police. However, there were no signs of any injuries on the body. The police said that the girl was having some issues with her parents for the past few days. There were also contradictions in the statement of the girl.