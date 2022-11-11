Home States Kerala

Autism: Calicut University’s team completes initial phase of research

In the second phase, the team will try to identify the factors that cause autism including chemicals, environmental issues and social matters.

Published: 11th November 2022 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2022 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Autism

Image used for representational purposes

By Vishnuprasad KP
Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: A Three-member team from Calicut University has completed the first phase of research aimed at helping treat autism. The experiments were done using zebrafish that share a high degree of genetic similarity with humans. At the end of the phase, the researchers discovered induced autistic behaviours in zebrafish and analysed their capacity to interact in a group.

“We created four five-member groups of zebrafish --- male, female and mixed. We tracked their interactions in groups using a software and found that fish in the mixed groups interacted with each other more than the fish in the same gender group,” said Calicut University zoology department assistant professor Binu Ramachandran, who heads the research team. Aswathy Sivaraman and Rohit Nandakumar, two other researchers at the university, assisted him in the project.

“We successfully induced autistic behaviours in zebrafish using valproic acid. The chemical significantly reduced interaction capacity in mixed groups,” the professor said.

Rohit Nandakumar

In the second phase, the team will try to identify the factors that cause autism including chemicals, environmental issues and social matters.

“Though autism is a neuro-developmental disorder, early isolation, environmental matters and chemical exposures can also be its causes. We’ll find specific factors that cause autism in the next phase.

We will also try to discover remedies for these causes by associating with various government and non-government agencies,” said Binu. The first phase was completed in two years and its findings were published in the ACS OMEGA journal, recently.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Calicut University Autism
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp