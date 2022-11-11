Autism: Calicut University’s team completes initial phase of research

Vishnuprasad KP By

Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: A Three-member team from Calicut University has completed the first phase of research aimed at helping treat autism. The experiments were done using zebrafish that share a high degree of genetic similarity with humans. At the end of the phase, the researchers discovered induced autistic behaviours in zebrafish and analysed their capacity to interact in a group.

“We created four five-member groups of zebrafish --- male, female and mixed. We tracked their interactions in groups using a software and found that fish in the mixed groups interacted with each other more than the fish in the same gender group,” said Calicut University zoology department assistant professor Binu Ramachandran, who heads the research team. Aswathy Sivaraman and Rohit Nandakumar, two other researchers at the university, assisted him in the project.

“We successfully induced autistic behaviours in zebrafish using valproic acid. The chemical significantly reduced interaction capacity in mixed groups,” the professor said.

Rohit Nandakumar

In the second phase, the team will try to identify the factors that cause autism including chemicals, environmental issues and social matters.

“Though autism is a neuro-developmental disorder, early isolation, environmental matters and chemical exposures can also be its causes. We’ll find specific factors that cause autism in the next phase.

We will also try to discover remedies for these causes by associating with various government and non-government agencies,” said Binu. The first phase was completed in two years and its findings were published in the ACS OMEGA journal, recently.

MALAPPURAM: A Three-member team from Calicut University has completed the first phase of research aimed at helping treat autism. The experiments were done using zebrafish that share a high degree of genetic similarity with humans. At the end of the phase, the researchers discovered induced autistic behaviours in zebrafish and analysed their capacity to interact in a group. “We created four five-member groups of zebrafish --- male, female and mixed. We tracked their interactions in groups using a software and found that fish in the mixed groups interacted with each other more than the fish in the same gender group,” said Calicut University zoology department assistant professor Binu Ramachandran, who heads the research team. Aswathy Sivaraman and Rohit Nandakumar, two other researchers at the university, assisted him in the project. “We successfully induced autistic behaviours in zebrafish using valproic acid. The chemical significantly reduced interaction capacity in mixed groups,” the professor said. Rohit NandakumarIn the second phase, the team will try to identify the factors that cause autism including chemicals, environmental issues and social matters. “Though autism is a neuro-developmental disorder, early isolation, environmental matters and chemical exposures can also be its causes. We’ll find specific factors that cause autism in the next phase. We will also try to discover remedies for these causes by associating with various government and non-government agencies,” said Binu. The first phase was completed in two years and its findings were published in the ACS OMEGA journal, recently.