Body of missing dentist found in Udupi

They allegedly threatened him that they would lodge a complaint with the police if he did not apologise.

Krishnamoorthy

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: The body of the person found near Udupi railway station has been identified as that of Dr S Krishnamurthy, 57, who was reported missing from Badiyadka. A close relative of the doctor and a staffer of the clinic run by the doctor reached Udupi and confirmed earlier on Thursday that the deceased is Krishnamoorthy. They identified the dress he was wearing when he left the clinic. His daughter, an MBBS student, started for Udupi on Thursday evening.

It was on Tuesday afternoon that the doctor was reported missing from his dental clinic at Badiyadka. It is alleged that he had misbehaved with a 32-year-old woman who reached the clinic for consultation. The relatives of the woman reached the clinic and demanded an apology from the doctor on Tuesday.

They allegedly threatened him that they would lodge a complaint with the police if he did not apologise. After the incident, the doctor went out on his bike and was reported missing since then. His bike was found at Kumbala town later.

Badiyadka police have registered a case regarding sexual abuse based on the complaint lodged by the woman.On Thursday, Brahmana Sabha took out a protest march to Badiyadka police station demanding an investigation regarding the missing of the doctor and the arrest of those who had threatened him. 

