Kozhikode farmers up in arms against delay in issuance of gun licence

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Farmers in the high ranges of Kozhikode are up in arms against the delay in issuance of gun licences despite applying for them. They claim that even when wild animal attacks are on the rise in the region, especially in farmlands, the issue is being overlooked by the authorities.

It is the recent order of the state government that has put the farmers in a tight spot. As per the order issued on March 3, a farmer should not shoot at any animal without a licensed gun. They also need to follow certain legal conditions to procure a licence.

“We live in the fringes of the forest, and there has been an increase in wild animal attacks in the recent past,” said Thomas Pallikal, a farmer from Thiruvambady.

Only a few farmers in the region have guns in their custody now, while the majority others had to surrender their unlicensed guns before the authorities. Our request to the government is to make the licence issuing process trouble-free, he added.

Kevillil George Joseph, a farmer of Thottumukkam in Kodiyathur panchayat, said wild animals are not letting them farm, and therefore farmers should get gun licences to drive them away.

He further said, “When the issue was at its peak in October 2020, many had applied for licences. However, due to the Covid lockdown, the procedure got delayed. In September 2021, a hearing was called, but the officials rejected the applications, stating that the police had suggested that farmers should not be given gun licences, citing security reasons. They also said that empanelled shooters were appointed in local bodies.”

He added, “Based on a complaint filed with the Land Revenue Commissioner, the district collector was instructed to consider the applications on September 14. At the hearing held again on October 21, it was reiterated that the licences cannot be issued as there are already empanelled shooters in the panchayat.”

When another document was submitted stating that there were no empanelled shooters in the panchayat, the officials decided to look into the issue.

“I have been farming here since 1972, and in the past four years, wild animals have been causing severe crop damage. Despite applying for licences with full documents, including approval of MLAs, panchayat president, secretary and agriculture department and photos of crops destructed by animals, we are not able to procure gun licences, he said.

