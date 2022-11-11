Home States Kerala

Malayalam actor Nimisha Sajayan evaded Rs 25 lakh in tax: GST dept

Nimisha could not be contacted for comments.

Published: 11th November 2022 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2022 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Nimisha Sajayan.

Actress Nimisha Sajayan.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Actor Nimisha Sajayan evaded tax dues to the tune of Rs 20.65 lakh, according to the state GST department.

“The actor suppressed earnings of nearly Rs 1.15 crore for a period of four years from July 2017 to September 2021,” the department said.

Officials told TNIE that the final amount would cross Rs 25 lakh, excluding penalty and interest charges.

As per the notice issued by Saju Nambadan, joint commissioner, SGST department, Ernakulam, dated July 26, 2022, it was detected that Nimisha failed to “declare all the remuneration received”.

She admitted that “certain variations happened in the monthly returns filed, and also produced documents related to the business and bank account statements,” the notice said.

Nimisha could not be contacted for comments.

Nambadan told TNIE that the final amount of tax dues would be over Rs 25 lakh. “When the notice was issued, the investigation was underway. We have completed the probe, and the amount she evaded has been found to be Rs 25 lakh. There will be additional penalties and interest charges too,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nimisha Sajayan
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp