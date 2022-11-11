Malayalam actor Nimisha Sajayan evaded Rs 25 lakh in tax: GST dept

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Actor Nimisha Sajayan evaded tax dues to the tune of Rs 20.65 lakh, according to the state GST department.

“The actor suppressed earnings of nearly Rs 1.15 crore for a period of four years from July 2017 to September 2021,” the department said.

Officials told TNIE that the final amount would cross Rs 25 lakh, excluding penalty and interest charges.

As per the notice issued by Saju Nambadan, joint commissioner, SGST department, Ernakulam, dated July 26, 2022, it was detected that Nimisha failed to “declare all the remuneration received”.

She admitted that “certain variations happened in the monthly returns filed, and also produced documents related to the business and bank account statements,” the notice said.

Nimisha could not be contacted for comments.

Nambadan told TNIE that the final amount of tax dues would be over Rs 25 lakh. “When the notice was issued, the investigation was underway. We have completed the probe, and the amount she evaded has been found to be Rs 25 lakh. There will be additional penalties and interest charges too,” he said.

KOCHI: Actor Nimisha Sajayan evaded tax dues to the tune of Rs 20.65 lakh, according to the state GST department. “The actor suppressed earnings of nearly Rs 1.15 crore for a period of four years from July 2017 to September 2021,” the department said. Officials told TNIE that the final amount would cross Rs 25 lakh, excluding penalty and interest charges. As per the notice issued by Saju Nambadan, joint commissioner, SGST department, Ernakulam, dated July 26, 2022, it was detected that Nimisha failed to “declare all the remuneration received”. She admitted that “certain variations happened in the monthly returns filed, and also produced documents related to the business and bank account statements,” the notice said. Nimisha could not be contacted for comments. Nambadan told TNIE that the final amount of tax dues would be over Rs 25 lakh. “When the notice was issued, the investigation was underway. We have completed the probe, and the amount she evaded has been found to be Rs 25 lakh. There will be additional penalties and interest charges too,” he said.