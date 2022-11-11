Home States Kerala

Panchayat member who left BJP recently attacked in Alappuzha

G S Baiju, who contested the body by-poll at Muthukulam as an independent candidate with the support of the United Democratic Front (UDF), was attacked by bike-borne assailants.

Published: 11th November 2022 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2022 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

Panchayat member G S Baiju.

Panchayat member G S Baiju.

By PTI

ALAPPUZHA: Kerala police on Friday registered a case against three persons for allegedly attacking a panchayat member, who won the local body by-poll at Muthukulam panchayat near here as an independent UDF candidate.

Police have registered a case after G S Baiju, who left the BJP recently and contested the election as an independent candidate with the support of the United Democratic Front (UDF), was attacked by bike-borne assailants on Thursday night.

The by-poll was necessitated after Baiju, who had earlier won the seat as a BJP member, resigned from the post after he left the party owing to differences with its leadership.

Police said the attack happened at around 8 PM on Thursday.

"He got injured and had to undergo surgeries. However, now his health is stable," police told PTI.

Police said that one person was identified.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition and Congress leader V D Satheesan asked the police to take stern action against the culprits.

Police suspect that it was the BJP behind the attack.

"Police should arrest those who attacked the UDF independent candidate G S Baiju. Biaju, who left the BJP, joined hands with the UDF, won this election by over 100 votes. The BJP lost its seat and is now in the third position," Satheesan said.

Biaju had reclaimed the seat with 487 votes while the Left party came second with 384 votes.

BJP which had won the last time, got only 69 votes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G S Baiju Muthukulam panchayat
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp