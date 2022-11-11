Home States Kerala

Three youths arrested for assaulting madrasa teacher in Kerala

"The complaint was lodged by the teacher on November 9 and the accused were arrested on the same day itself," police said.

By PTI

MALAPPURAM: Three youngsters have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a madrasa teacher here for scolding one of his girl students for spending too much time on the phone during the night, police said.

One among the arrested includes a friend of the girl.

The trio told police that they attacked the teacher as he allegedly took a class against relationships.

The trio asked the teacher to accompany them to conduct a prayer for an aged woman.

However, feeling suspicious, he refused to travel with them after which they assaulted him, police said.

After interrogation, police quoted the teacher claiming that the girl was found sleeping in the class, and he scolded her for spending too much time on the phone during the night.

