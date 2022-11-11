Home States Kerala

To spur govt on, LDF to prepare development document

Attempt is to address new issues emerged in wake of current sociopolitical situations and formulate strategies to adapt to them

Published: 11th November 2022 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2022 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan looks on, as CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran tastes a piece of his birthday cake at AKG Centre after the LDF meet on Thursday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With Pinarayi 2.0 set to complete one-and-a-half years in office, the Left front is eager to increase the government’s efficiency. In an effort to streamline its functioning, the LDF is coming up with a development document.

The draft document was discussed at the LDF meeting for nearly two hours on Thursday. The attempt is to address new issues that have emerged in the wake of the current sociopolitical situations and formulate strategies to adapt to them.

LDF convener E P Jayarajan introduced the document at the meeting.“The document will come in addition to the Left front’s electoral manifesto. The discussion was about how to improve the government’s performance and chalk out a strategy for the same. It’s not about new projects, but to device elaborate strategies and policy framework on various matters,” said a source. The LDF plans to include a proposal to ensure transparency in contract appointments in the document.

The LDF discussed the lack of financial support from the Union government and the way forward. The draft will also look at all aspects of general political issues in the country and possible measures to be implemented in different departments. The draft document has proposals based on the government’s performance till date. Based on the suggestions and proposals from Left allies, the draft will be finalised by next week.

The draft talks about various sectors like agriculture, labour, health and food security. It will have steps to improve performance in each of these sectors.“The immediate measures needed to be taken to improve the government’s performance form the crux of the document,” said a source. No elaborate discussions were held on the retirement age issue.

Kanam’s birthday
CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran, who turned 72 on Thursday, cut a birthday cake in the presence of other Left leaders after the meet. While LDF convener E P Jayarajan said Kanam has turned 74 years, senior CPI leader Pannian Raveendran insisted he was only 72, triggering laughter among the Left leaders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LDF Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp