To spur govt on, LDF to prepare development document

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With Pinarayi 2.0 set to complete one-and-a-half years in office, the Left front is eager to increase the government’s efficiency. In an effort to streamline its functioning, the LDF is coming up with a development document.

The draft document was discussed at the LDF meeting for nearly two hours on Thursday. The attempt is to address new issues that have emerged in the wake of the current sociopolitical situations and formulate strategies to adapt to them.

LDF convener E P Jayarajan introduced the document at the meeting.“The document will come in addition to the Left front’s electoral manifesto. The discussion was about how to improve the government’s performance and chalk out a strategy for the same. It’s not about new projects, but to device elaborate strategies and policy framework on various matters,” said a source. The LDF plans to include a proposal to ensure transparency in contract appointments in the document.

The LDF discussed the lack of financial support from the Union government and the way forward. The draft will also look at all aspects of general political issues in the country and possible measures to be implemented in different departments. The draft document has proposals based on the government’s performance till date. Based on the suggestions and proposals from Left allies, the draft will be finalised by next week.

The draft talks about various sectors like agriculture, labour, health and food security. It will have steps to improve performance in each of these sectors.“The immediate measures needed to be taken to improve the government’s performance form the crux of the document,” said a source. No elaborate discussions were held on the retirement age issue.

Kanam’s birthday

CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran, who turned 72 on Thursday, cut a birthday cake in the presence of other Left leaders after the meet. While LDF convener E P Jayarajan said Kanam has turned 74 years, senior CPI leader Pannian Raveendran insisted he was only 72, triggering laughter among the Left leaders.

